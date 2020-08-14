Grizzly Creek Fire a 'top national priority' as it explodes to more than 13,000 acres

The fire has burned around the iconic Hanging Lake but is not yet known how badly it may have been damaged.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) visited the Incident Command Center for the Grizzly Creek Fire Friday morning where he said getting it under control was the top national priority.

"I was actually just informed that the Grizzly Creek Fire is the top fire priority in the nation right now, " said Polis. "So resources are coming from around the country."

He spoke Friday morning at the fairgrounds in Eagle, which is the command center for the fire that has now burned more than 13,000 acres near Glenwood Springs since it was first reported Monday afternoon. It exploded in size within the last day.

Earlier estimated indicated the fire was over 14,000 acres, but due to better mapping the acreage was reduced to 13,441

"We had significant growth on the north, east and northeastern side of the fire, said Incident Commander Mart Adell for Great Basin Team 1.

The fire burned around the popular Hanging Lake, but the fate of the area is unclear, according to Forest Service officials.

"Right now we don't know the disposition of Hanging Lake," said Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor for the White River National Forest. "We know there was fire around it. We hope to get up and take a look at it today and as soon as we know we'll let folks know."

The fire has had a major impact on travel as it has forced a full closure of Interstate 70 and Independence Pass. Detours to get around are hours long.

Polis said the highway cannot reopen until it's been about 24 hours without fire around it.

"Literally the fire is right on Highway 70," he said. "The best realistic scenario would be two to three days, but it really a case of when it's no longer on the highway. I want people to know this is closure because literally fire is on highway 70 in some places."

Polis urged everyone who is outdoors camping or hiking to be extra vigilant due to the extremely dry conditions.

"I want to make sure it's message to campers and others to really limit activities that could cause fires as we go about our daily lives," he said. "Likely continued dry conditions perhaps less winds in the next few days, but we're in this for the long haul."

After visiting with emergency responders there, Polis will visit the command center for the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction. That fire was sparked by lightning on July 31 and has continued to grow since then and is now of the largest wildfires in Colorado history.

As of Thursday night, it had burned 69,135 acres and was 7% contained.

Another fire was sparked Thursday afternoon near Chambers Lake in Larimer County. It grew quickly and prompted mandatory evacuations.

Once again Friday, weather conditions are expected to make fighting the fires challenging with hot, dry conditions expected, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds may also hamper firefighting efforts.

Very warm & dry conditions will again prevail today. This combined with afternoon wind gusts to 15 to 25 mph will elevate the fire danger.#cowx pic.twitter.com/16YxPjszFY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 14, 2020