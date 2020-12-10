Climate activist Greta Thunberg endorses Joe Biden for president

The 17-year-old climate and environmental activist endorsed Biden in a tweet claiming that she normally never engages in party politics.

Editor's Note: The video above is from December 2019.

Teen climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that," Thunberg said in a tweet on Oct. 10. "From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden."

The statement by the 17-year-old was made of a retweet of an editorial from Scientific America, which also endorsed Biden, that claims "choosing Donald Trump for president is choosing fiction over fact -- a fatal mistake."

Thunberg first gained national attention when she encouraged students to skip school in Sweden to join protests demanding faster action on climate change in 2018. She was later nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, won a Right Livelihood Award and was the youngest person ever named Time magazine's ”Person of the Year."

President Trump mocked the teen when she was named Time’s Person of the Year, saying it was “so ridiculous” and that she “must work on her Anger Management problem.”

Biden's campaign has claimed that the Trump administration has ignored science on a range of topics like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

As recently as last month, Trump said, “I don’t think science knows” what it’s talking about regarding global warming and the resulting worsening of wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. He’s ridiculed the science in many public comments and tweets.

As for his actions, his regulation-cutting has eliminated key Obama-era efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions.