President Trump vs. Joe Biden: Everything you need to know about Tuesday's Cleveland debate

Here's what we know as the first presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University.

CLEVELAND — With election day less than two months away, all eyes are now shifting to Cleveland as Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic host the first presidential debate this Tuesday between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

So what can you expect? Here's what we know so far...

WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9-10:30 p.m.

WHERE IS IT TAKING PLACE?

The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

It will air live on WKYC with streaming coverage available online at WKYC.com, the WKYC app or our Facebook and YouTube pages.

WHO WILL MODERATE?

That job goes to Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday. Read more about that HERE.

WHO GETS THE FIRST QUESTION?

President Trump.

WHO GETS THE FIRST OPENING STATEMENT?

There won't be any opening statements for this debate.

HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE?

A small number of ticketed guests will be permitted in the audience, but the exact number has not been disclosed.

WHAT ABOUT COVID-19 CONCERNS?

The Cleveland Clinic will serve as a health security adviser to mitigate any exposure or spread.

ARE THERE ROAD CLOSURES IN CLEVELAND FOR THE DEBATE?

You bet! See the long list of road closures HERE.

OTHER DEBATE SCHEDULES:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Thursday, Oct. 15: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Thursday, Oct. 22: Belmont University in Nashville.

Read more about the other debate plans HERE.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Tuesday, Nov. 3.

---

Do you have more election questions? Need to find your polling place? What are the important deadlines you need to know? We've got you covered with our in-depth voter guide HERE.

