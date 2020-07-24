Ciara welcomes newborn son Win into the world, with a song of course

The R&B artist and husband Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had son Win Harrison Wilson this week.

Ciara has given birth to her third child, as she and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their son Win into the world this week.

Win Harrison Wilson was born on Thursday, at just over 8 pounds, Ciara says. The Atlanta-native R&B artist was wearing a mask while singing "Happy Birthday" to her son right after he was born.

Ciara posted a video Friday on Twitter showing Win resting on her chest as she sang. She tweeted, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

Win is the third child for Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. One son is from her previous relationship with rapper Future.