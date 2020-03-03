"Hardball" host Chris Matthews says he's retiring from MSNBC.

The host opened his show Monday evening by saying he was retiring from the network and apologizing for comments he made to women. Matthews made the announcement at the top of his show, announcing it would be his last.

After he was done, the show went into a commercial break, and Matthews did not return. He said compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK "were never OK."

"Let me tell you why," Matthews said, "the younger generations out there are ready to take the reins. We’ve seen them in politics, in the media and fighting for the causes. They’re improving the workplace. We’re talking here about better standards than we grew up with. Fair standards. A lot of it has to do with how we talk to each other. Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were OK, were never OK. Not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry."