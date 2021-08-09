Child killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte

Police said more than 80 rounds were fired toward the house on Richard Rozelle Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a child, under the age of 5, dead.

Police said multiple vehicles targeted a home on Richard Rozelle Drive in northwest Charlotte. More than 80 rounds were fired toward the house at around 11:45 p.m.

The child was transported to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead. Family members told WCNC Charlotte the child killed was 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa.

"This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who clearly have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human beings," said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Major Ryan Butler.

Officers are canvasing the neighborhood trying to get more information on what occurred.

WCNC Charlotte has learned bullets also went through the windows of a neighbor's house.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said she thought the gunfire was initially coming from their TV.

"The very next second I heard the whole house just exploded," the neighbor said. "The cops said I was lucky I didn't get hit by fragments."

In addition to CMPD, victim services, Charlotte Fire Department and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team responded to assist.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.