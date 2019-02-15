CHICAGO — Chicago police say they have released two Nigerian brothers who had been arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of assaulting "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, saying that detectives have additional investigative work to complete.

The men were picked up by police Wednesday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and their apartment was searched Thursday. They were questioned Friday but police were obliged to release them if they had not been charged within 48 hours.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted: "Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charges."

Smollett says he was assaulted on Jan. 29 by two men who shouted racial slurs and put a rope around his neck.