CHICAGO — A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, killing four people including a police officer.

According the Associated Press, the medical examiner says it has been notified of four deaths from the shooting that took place at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.

A police spokesman said the gunman was dead, but it was not immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Live footage from local news stations show a heavy police presence at the hospital with authorities entering and exiting the building.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is huddling with Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson at city’s public safety headquarters where they’re monitoring the events, according to the mayor’s spokesperson Eddie Johnson.

Mercy Hospital and Medical Center is a 292-bed medical and surgical Catholic teaching hospital that was established in 1852.

USA Today contributed to this story. This is developing news, check back here for more updates.



