CHICAGO — At least 13 people were hurt when a shooter opened fire at an overnight memorial party.

Chicago police say someone inside the home started shooting around 12:40 a.m. in the city's Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Tribune. The newspaper reports the gathering was to honor the birthday of 22-year-old Lonell Irvin, who was shot during an attempted carjacking earlier this year.

Terence Daniely, 57, told the newspaper he woke to the sound of at least five gunshots and saw police squad cars and ambulances swarming the neighborhood.

It's believed no one is in custody.

People standing outside the home wearing shirts with Irvin's face printed on top of his birth and death date were upset about how violent the party had become by people who weren't invited, the newspaper reports.

"It was his birthday and they were just celebrating a memorial for somebody that passed away, and this is what they do,” said a 29-year-old woman to the Tribune. "It’s real f---ing sad.

"Your kids can’t grow up, you can’t do nothing. This is what our life is going to be about."

The Tribune reports, citing Chicago police data, shooting and homicides are projected to drop by double-digital numbers for the third year in a row.

