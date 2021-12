Chargers TE Donald Parham likely to leave hospital Friday after scary injury

Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter against the Chiefs Thursday night.

INGLEWOOD, Calif — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night.

Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was helped off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent further tests and imaging.

The Chargers tweeted Friday afternoon that he was diagnosed with a concussion and stayed overnight at the hospital for observation.

"He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today," the team tweeted.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head slammed into the ground.

A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham's left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.

Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham's facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old's arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.

I've spoken to multiple brain injury experts and no one is confident in the diagnosis for Donald Parham Jr.'s shaking arms here based on this video. But it's not good. The team at @ConcussionLF is hoping for the best possible outcome. pic.twitter.com/c3jTZ8DuPn — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 17, 2021

The Chargers posted on Twitter around 10:30 Thursday night saying Parham was undergoing tests, including brain imaging, at UCLA Harbor Medical Center after the hit.

They did not provide any update about his condition, only confirming that he was in "stable condition," meaning that his condition has not worsened since he was admitted.