'A crushing blow' | Chadwick Boseman's death shocks Hollywood, fans

The entertainment world was shocked Friday night by the sudden death of actor Chadwick Boseman.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
Tributes quickly began to pour in on social media.
Actor, writer, director and producer Jordan Peele put it quite simply: "This is a crushing blow."
"Hair Love" director Matthew A. Cherry tweeted about how remarkable it was that Chadwick was shooting huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer.
"Man. Strong isn't even the word," Cherry tweeted.
“This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.
Filmmaker Barry Jenkins tweeted "In Power Eternally in power."
Gabrielle Union called Boseman truly "a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace."
Ashton Kutcher said "thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here."
Actor and comedian DL Hughley said "he was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like them. Rest Easy young man, you leave behind a beautiful legacy."
NBA star Kevin Love tweeted out the sheer shock that many fans were also feeling as they learned of Boseman's death.
"It can't be..." Love tweeted.