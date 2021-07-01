Southeast Texas political leaders, lawmakers react to Capitol chaos

Congressman Randy Weber was among the many forced to seek shelter as mayhem erupted. He said he will never forget this day.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Shock and disbelief describe how many are feeling after witnessing what happened in the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The chaos interrupted the process of Congress counting the Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden as the next president.

The chaos on Capitol Hill sent shockwaves across the nation as the world watched. Thousands of supporters of President Trump stormed Capitol Hill as Congress worked to certify Joe Biden as the next president. The mob forced the capitol into a lockdown. In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls.

Southeast Texas Congressman Randy Weber was among the many forced to seek shelter as mayhem erupted. He said he will never forget this day.

"Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, Independent or whatever, we represent everybody, and we don't want this on either account and we just pray for cooler heads to prevail," Weber said.

Both President Trump and Biden condemned the violence. Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Judy Nichols said this was the result of years of frustration.

"If people steal from you and steal from you and steal from you, at some point you're going to stop the theft when law and order gives you no recourse," Nichols said.

She said what happened at the Capitol made her 'deeply upset' and 'concerned that it's occurring.'

What unfolded Wednesday has some folks calling for Donald Trump to be removed from office. Congressman Nick Lampson is one of those.

"What we're seeing is the result of years of Trump's incitement and urging of violence," Lampson said.

Lampson said he is 'embarrassed, and embarrassed for my country.'

Nichols said she doesn't condone the violence, but understands.

"When law and order fails the citizen, it's his duty to take it in its own hands," Nichols said.

Lampson said his idea of taking things into our own hands is a bit different.

"If we as citizens standby and do nothing then it's only going to continue. Actions have to have consequences," Lampson said.

Officers were able to take back control of the Capitol after several hours.

Now, Congress is proceeding with counting all the Electoral College votes to certify Biden's presidency.

Representative Dade Phelan took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, condemning the violence.

"The actions today at our US Capitol is not the act of patriots," Phelan wrote in a tweet. "It's disgraceful."

Senator Ted Cruz chimed in with a similar message, reminding his followers that the violent actions taken Wednesday are 'always unacceptable.'

His tweet also showed support for law enforcement working at the Capitol

"Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted," Cruz tweeted. "God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe."