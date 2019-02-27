If you’re ever thinking of parking in front of a fire hydrant, even for just a second, firefighters in Anaheim are warning you to think twice.

The Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department shared photos on social media of an instance where they were forced to break the windows of a car to pass the fire hose through and put out a fire nearby.

“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out?” the department said in a tweet.

“Is a closer parking spot worth broken windows and the citations and towing fees?” the department said.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire at the 1100 block of N. West Street.

“There is a reason the curbs are RED people,” Anaheim police said in the tweet.