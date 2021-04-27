California lawmakers look to allow caregivers to add their parents as dependents

Caregivers say adding a parent as a dependent could change the lives of those taking on a big responsibility.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago have joined advocates to introduce the Parent Healthcare Act or AB 570.

The bill would allow adult children who care for their parents the option to add their parents as dependents on their insurance policies. They would be able to so in the same way a parent can add their child.

Some caregivers say it could help in a big way.

“I think that would relieve some of the burden that people like me go through, it gives us a little more of an incentive, a little more of a boost,” caregiver Carlos Olivas said. “It’s hard enough to not have the liberties and the freedoms that I used to have, but if I was able to get a little bit of a break here and there, I think that would be beneficial.”

“It could be $200 this month, it could be $500 the next month. No, we don’t have that kind of money, but we’re going to make sure that she has everything she needs,” caregiver Shrhonda Ward said. “If she was able to get put on that would be amazing.”

In a hearing Tuesday, the California Chamber of Commerce did not support the bill over employer costs.

The Assembly Health Committee voted 10 to 2 in favor of the bill.