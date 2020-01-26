CALABASAS, Calif. — Officials say five people were killed in a Southern California helicopter crash, and, according to ESPN, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among them.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas. Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County fire officials said there were no survivors when the helicopter crashed.

Kobe Bryant was among those killed, and ESPN reported later that his daughter Gianna was killed as well. According to ESPN, the two were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened.

Bryant was a mega-star in NBA history. He was a five time NBA Chamption, 18-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP. Bryant was also the fourth-highest scoring point leader in NBA history.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO:

Kobe Bryant's BEST PLAY vs EVERY NBA TEAM In His Career!