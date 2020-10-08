Plumes of smoke can be seen from Rifle and Carbondale.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The Grizzly Creek Fire is about 150 acres in size as of 3:30 p.m. and has led to evacuations in the nearby Bair Ranch and Grizzly Creek areas, according to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department and the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).

The fire was originally called the 120 Fire. The name was changed to Grizzly Creek Fire at 3 p.m.

The RMACC said two very large air tankers, five large air tankers, five helicopters and two single-engine air tankers are being used to fight the fire.

A photo from the scene shows flames burning up the deck of an elevated section of I-70.

I-70 is currently closed eastbound at the main Glenwood Springs exit and westbound at the Dotsero exit. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recommended travelers take detours to avoid the area and warned about extended closures through the night.

CDOT said westbound travelers should take US 24 to US 285 to Poncha Springs, where drivers can turn west on US 50, which reaches I-70 in Grand Junction.

Drivers headed east on I-70 can travel on US 50 to travel east towards US 24, CO 91 or CO 9 to return to I-70 eastbound, or continue east on 285 to the Denver metro area.

Glenwood Springs Fire said smoke plumes can be seen from Rifle and Carbondale.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.