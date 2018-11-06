IHOP changed its name to IHOb today, and the b stands for...burgers?
The former International House of Pancakes changed its twitter handle to @IHOb Monday morning. The restaurant's bio says "Burgers so burgerin' good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers.
The pancake chain, which had been known as IHOP for 60 years, previewed the name change on Twitter last week.
They enouraged customers to guess what the 'b' would stand for, but it seems like no one on Twitter could have guessed it would be burgers.
© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA