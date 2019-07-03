Boulder police has officially launched an internal affairs investigation after video surfaced showing an officer confronting a black man picking up trash on his own property.

The video shows the officers with guns drawn surrounding the man holding a bucket and a clamp used for picking up trash. In the video, they’re ordering the man to put down the clamp but he’s refusing.

The incident took place at 2333 Arapahoe Ave. on March 1st at around 8:30 a.m.

According to Boulder authorities, the officer saw the man sitting behind a “private property” sign, which prompted him to talk to the man to se if he was allowed on the property.

The man told the officer that he both worked and lived at the building and gave the officer his school ID. In response, the officer detained the man and radioed for backup saying that the man was “uncooperative and unwilling” to put down the clamp.

After determining that the man had a right to be at the residence, officers returned the man’s school ID and left the area.

Boulder police say they looked into the incident March 1 and officially launched their internal investigation on Monday.

Warning: The video below contains language that may be considered offensive.