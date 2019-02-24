More than 100,000 pounds of Boston Market frozen meals have been recalled after consumer complaints of glass and hard plastic material inside the meals.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Saturday. The products affected were produced by Jackson, Ohio based company Bellisio Foods.

The glass and plastic were found in Boston Market's "Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes meals. The rib patties were produced between Dec. 7, 2019 and Feb. 15, 2019.

The meals affected by the recall have labels with "Best By" dates of 12/07/2019 with lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 with lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 with lot code 9024 or 02/15/2020 with lot code 9046. Consumers can view examples of product labels here.

The meals were shipped to a facility in Arizona, and distributed to retail locations nationwide. A list of specific locations affected has not yet been provided. The list of retail distributors affected will be posted on the FSIS website when available.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to the products recalled. Consumers that have purchased these items should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, and anyone concerned about an injury or illness associated with the recall should seek a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions can contact Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.