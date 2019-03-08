El Paso hospitals are in need of blood after a deadly shooting at a mall on Saturday morning.

If you’re able to donate blood in the El Paso area, please visit Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to our friends and neighbors in the El Paso area todayl We know that many of you want to step up and donate to help out the victims of the senseless shooting," a statement posted by Vitalant said.

Residents have been quick to answer the call for help, a video posted on Twitter showed a line to donate already stretching out the door of one blood donation center.

"If you cannot donate today or tomorrow, we STRONGLY encourage you to make an appointment for this coming week and the next. Blood needs will continue and having the supply spread out will ensure that there is blood on hand, ready and waiting, when and where patients need it," the statement continued.

There are reports of multiple victims, however police have not said how many people were shot.

Authorities believe the deadly attack was carried out by a single gunman who is in custody.

Police spokesman Robert Gomez says investigators are still trying to determine what happened during Saturday's attack. He says multiple people were shot, but he didn't say how many.

City officials have said there were multiple people killed, but they didn't say how many.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.