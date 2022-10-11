Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, announces tour, new music

The founding trio's first new single in a decade drops Friday.

SAN DIEGO — Punk rock band Blink-182 is getting back together with founding member Tom DeLonge and announced a world tour — plus new music.

The band said "Edging," its first single in a decade with the lineup of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, will drop Friday. That's not all for the influential band's plans together: Blink-182 said a new album is coming in 2023.

"With Delonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years," a press release announcing the tour said Tuesday. "With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together."

The world tour starts in March 2023 in Tijuana, with several stops in South America before heading to America with punk band Turnstile.

The first U.S. stop is May 2023 in St. Paul, heading through numerous other US cities through July before the band leaves for Europe. The tour announcement includes 2023 festival appearances at Lollapalooza and When We Were Young.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," the band said in a social media announcement.

DeLonge co-founded the band in 1992 but left in 2015. The band had previously gone on hiatus in the early 2000s, during which time DeLonge formed rock band Angels & Airwaves.

You can find a full list of North American tour dates on Blink-182's website and below. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 17.