The Billboard Music Awards are live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show airs live on NBC, with host Kelly Clarkson. This year's show features 16 performances by artists including Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, BTS and more.
Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran led the pack with 15 nominations each. Taylor Swift snagged 5 nominations, and Cardi B recieved 8.
See the full list of winners below. Results are updated live:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
WINNER: Khalid
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
WINNER: Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: U2
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
WINNER: Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
WINNER: Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Top R&B Tour:
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
WINNER: Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
WINNER: Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
PHOTOS: Memorable moments from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
WINNER: U2
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
WINNER: Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
WINNER: MercyMe
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake, More Life
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
WINNER: Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
WINNER: Moana
Top R&B Album:
Khalid, American Teen
WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album:
Drake, More Life
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
WINNER: Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Brett Young, Brett Young
Top Rock Album:
WINNER: Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam, Fenix
Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar
WINNER: Ozuna, Odisea
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii, AVĨCI (01)
WINNER: The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
ODESZA, A Moment Apart
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
WINNER: Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection
MercyMe, Lifer
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.
Marvin Sapp, Close
Top Hot 100 Song:
WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour LLIF3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Top Selling Song:
WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons, “Believer”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth, “Attention”
WINNER: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Top Collaboration:
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
WINNER: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
WINNER: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
WINNER: Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top Rock Song:
WINNER: Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, “Mayores”
WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
WINNER: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”
WINNER: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe, “Even If”
Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”
Travis Greene, “You Waited”
WINNER: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”
Tamela Mann, “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”