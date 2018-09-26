Bill Cosby spent his first night locked up in suburban Philadelphia prison on Tuesday.

Cosby was immediately taken into custody Tuesday after a Montgomery County judge handed down a three-to-10-year prison sentence in state prison for the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

He will be housed at the SCI Phoenix prison in Collegeville, Pa., permanently, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections website.

The SCI Phoenix facility is practically brand new, opening its doors this July. Cosby spent the night in one of the 3,830 beds at the 164-acre maximum security prison.

Although unlikely, due to Cosby's age and legal blindness, he could take one of the vocational classes offered by the prison, ranging from barbering school and custodial maintenance to carpentry and restaurant professions.

Bill Cosby's mugshot dated 7:06 p.m. on September 25, 2018.

TMZ speculated on what Cosby's job in prison might be, including "maintenance (inside or outside), kitchen work, assisting infirm inmates or working in garment factories."

He received an inmate number upon entering prison: NN7687. Cosby also took a new mugshot dressed in his prison blues.

The 81-year-old will owe $43,611.83 in court costs, according to court documents, which he was ordered to pay as part of his sentence.

He must also surrender his passport and pay a monthly offender supervision fee, according to court documents.

A member of the prosecution team from Cosby's trials says Constand, the comedian's chief accuser, told her she was happy with his sentence.

Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden said Wednesday on NBC's "Today" that Constand gave her strength as she went through the difficult process of prosecuting Cosby.

Co-prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden walks towards the courtroom before Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years in the assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Feden says Constand's "courage and strength was enough for me to say, 'Let's keep going.' "

Feden also said that as she watched Cosby during the proceedings, she didn't "even know that it was clear to him that this was judgment day."

In a statement issued after the sentence was handed down, Cosby's wife, Camille, claimed that a phone recording played at trial was doctored.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Feden's fellow prosecutor Stewart Ryan called it a "last-ditch effort to cook up an appeal issue."

