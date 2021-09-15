President Biden to discuss national security initiative in the works

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will discuss a "National Security Initiative" on Wednesday, alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The three nations have cooperated on issues of national security for quite some time and Wednesday were set to elaborate more on a national security initiative that the nations will be sharing common ground on.
Ahead of remarks by the world leaders, multiple reports, like one in the UK's the Evening Standard, pointed to a possible security pact between the three allied nations where they could potentially work to share military technology, along with intelligence to possibly counter a growing power coming from China.