President Biden to address nation over deadly Texas school shooting

Biden ordered flags on all public property and at U.S. embassies to be flown at half-staff in memory of those killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 14 students and 1 teacher.

The president was briefed on the shooting while aboard Air Force One en route to Washington while returning from his Asia trip, the White House said.

Biden also issued a proclamation ordering flags on all public property and embassies to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.

"President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a tweet. "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House."

Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Just one week ago, Biden was in Buffalo, New York to visit the families of 10 Black victims killed at a shooting in a supermarket. At a press conference, the president condemned the racist ideology suspected at being central to the Buffalo suspect's motive.