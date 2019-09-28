GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is in the air! That means jumping into leaves, taking trips to the mountains to check out the fall colors, apple pickin’, corn mazes, hayrides, and so much more!

But what are some of the best stops when it comes to viewing the fall foliage? We’ve got you covered even down to the milepost! This guide includes popular waterfalls, hiking trails, and lakes to view the fall foliage thanks to the Blue Ridge, and Romantic Asheville sites.

Please note the leaves captured in the photos below are from over the years. The leaves are starting to change now. Stick with the WFMY News 2 Weather for updates throughout the fall season.

RELATED: It’s Fall Y'all! List of Fall Festivals, Spooky Attractions, Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, Hayrides In North Carolina

Let’s get started!

Blue Ridge Parkway – In general, just ride the Blue Ridge Parkway to take in the most incredible views of the fall leaves. Here's a Blue Ridge Parkway guide detailing the best places to stop to take in the fall leaves and a guide to get you to where you need to go this fall season. You can also download an app that has everything you need to know!

Blue Ridge Parkway Attractions

Fall Color Guide

Grandfather Mountain – Take in the cool crisp fall air and the foliage while walking on the Mile-High Swinging Bridge! The 228-foot suspension bridge spans an 80-foot chasm at more than one mile in elevation. Cross to the other side for a one of a kind view totally worth it.

Walking and Hiking Trails At Grandfather Mountain

Hours & Rates

Featured Events

Directions

Grandfather Mountain

Tim Buckley

Blowing Rock – This mountain town is all about picturesque fall charm! Blowing Rock turns into one beautiful fall town with decorations, local shops, and views to take in the fall leaves!

Festivals at Blowing Rock

Campgrounds

Table Rock – Table Rock is a must to view the leaves surrounding the Linville Gorge. The views are spectacular from the 3,930-ft. peak. The 2.2-mile roundtrip has some steep climbing but it’s worth it.

Plan Your Visit: Table Rock Guide

Chimney Rock – Chimney Rock has been described as a “fall color lover’s feast.” Hikes range from easy to strenuous trails where you can view all that fall has to offer in Western North Carolina.

Plan Your Visit: Chimney Rock

Uwharrie National Forest - A little more than an hour's drive from Charlotte and Greensboro, the Uwharrie National Forest has nearly 70 miles of trails, including two extensive routes perfect for color-loaded fall backpacking trips: the 10-mile Dutchman’s Creek and 20-mile Uwharrie Trail.

►DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

DOWN TO THE MILEPOST

Remember, your GPS could go out along the Parkway so make sure to use the mileposts because there are also no street addresses!

Information provided by Romantic Asheville

Milepost 302.8 - Rough Ridge: usually has the first color of the year, starting in late September along the hiking trail to the top (elevation 4,773 feet). Find multiple viewpoints along the Tanawha Trail, with the first boardwalk just 1/3 of a mile from the parking overlook. Rough Ridge Guide.

Rough Ridge at Milepost 302.8 along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Tim Buckley

Milepost 304.4 - Linn Cove Viaduct: This seven-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway is a fall foliage treat as it wraps around Grandfather Mountain! Have fun hiking or just enjoying the panoramic views!

Linn Cove Viaduct, Blue Ridge Mountains

Tim Buckley

Milepost 305.2 - Beacon Heights: A perfect picnic spot and easy hike to the rock summit to view the leaves.

Beacon Heights at Milepost 305.2 along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Tim Buckley

Milepost 316.3 - Linville Falls: Linville Falls is one of the most popular waterfalls in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's a spectacular three-tiered waterfall plunging into Linville Gorge.

Lineville Falls Milepost 320.8 along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Tim Buckley

Milepost 328.3 - Orchard at Altapass: Stop to pick apples, take a hayride or enjoy some mountain music and dancing fun!

Milepost 339.5 - Crabtree Falls: Take a hike to view one of the gorgeous waterfalls. The 3-mile roundtrip trek through the woodlands is a great way to experience the fall foliage up close.

Crabtree Falls at Milepost 339.5 of the Blue Ridge Parkway

Tim Buckley

Milepost 364.4 - Craggy Gardens: See views from the Visitor Center, have a mile-high picnic and hike trails to the balds with spectacular views. Craggy Pinnacle has one of our favorite views along the Parkway. It's a 1.5-mile round-trip hike to the top for exceptional panoramic views.

Milepost 417 - Looking Glass Rock Overlook: See the iconic stone face, along with many mountain ridges. From the overlook, hike just a half-mile to Skinny Dip Falls idyllic setting with multiple cascades.

Looking Glass Rock Overlook at Milepost 417 along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Tim Buckley

Milepost 420.2, Black Balsam Knob Hike: This local's favorite trail across multiple balds is one of most spectacular hikes in the North Carolina mountains. It's an epic picnic and camping spot. Black Balsam Knob is the 23rd highest of the 40 mountains in North Carolina over 6,000 ft.

Want more? Check out these other milepost locations!

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Days Are Already Getting Shorter Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

RELATED: Fall Harvest Looking Spooky for Triad Farmers

RELATED: Fall Things: Pumpkins, Sweaters, Festivals and Not So Fun--Allergies

RELATED: When To Expect Peak Fall Color In North Carolina

RELATED: Get ready for fall with all things pumpkin spice

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE