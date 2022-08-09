Watch the moment BBC announced Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The BBC announced her death on live television with a special report.

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at age 96 after doctors announced they were "concerned" with her health earlier in the day. Members of the royal family had rushed to the queen's side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

BBC channels interrupted programming with a special report confirming the queen's death. With a somber tone and dressed in black, a presenter announced the queen died peacefully in Scotland.

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

BBC reported the King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral Castle and return to London tomorrow.

