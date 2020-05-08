x
Bank of America says some may see inaccurate account balance when viewing account online

The bank acknowledged a glitch with online banking and mobile banking had customers needing to view their correct account balance through a workaround.
Bank of America branch on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Wednesday, Bank of America customers reported seeing inaccurate, and in some cases $0 account balances. The glitch caused a stir as Bank of America worked to fix the issue they said was with their online and mobile banking systems. 

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a statement Wednesday to multiple news outlets

Multiple Bank of America customers went onto social media to try and figure out what the problem was. One customer tweeted, "I contacted customer service and was told not to worry and that they are working to resolve the issue."

Bank of America told one customer on Twitter when viewing their account online or on mobile, to click on the "individual account view" to see their correct balance, instead of the summary. 

As of Wednesday afternoon it was unclear if Bank of America had fully resolved the issue. 

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.