1 dead, several others trapped after explosion in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An explosion in Baltimore left at least one person dead and trapped several others Monday, according to the firefighters.
Firefighters said three people have been rescued so far. Crews are working to find more people and are communicating with somebody who is trapped.
Fire crews said at least three homes were destroyed and collapsed because of the explosion.
According to WJZ-CBS Baltimore, people in the area told them they heard a boom and felt the ground shake.
Fire rescue crews said they don't know yet what caused the explosion.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.