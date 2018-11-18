Columbus, Ohio — A baby giraffe born weeks ago at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio has died, according to zoo officials.

Ubumwe, a female Masai giraffe calf, was born on October 30 and passed away Saturday morning. The cause of death is unknown at the time, and more information will be released after a necropsy is performed.

The zoo said that Ubumwe's team of animal care professionals noticed Friday afternoon that her behavior had changed. The giraffe appeared constipated, and fluids and pain medication were administered. Afterwards, Ubumwe's behavior went back to normal and she resumed nursing from her mother, Zuri.

After she continued to experience gastrointestinal discomfort, a follow-up exam and ultrasound was conducted. A CT scan was also conducted, but showed no abdominal blockages or abnormalities. Her conditions deteriorated Saturday morning before she passed away.

"The Zoo’s devoted animal care team is devastated but remain committed to providing care to the other members of the giraffe herd, including Zuri who is moving back with them, as well as Cami, who is also expecting a calf soon," said the zoo in a Facebook post.

"We appreciate your support for our team during this extremely difficult time and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

