A recent report confirmed by multiple social media posts shows that B. Smith’s husband has a girlfriend while caring for his wife who has Alzheimer’s.

The story made its rounds Tuesday when a photo surfaced showing B. Smith ringing in the New Year with her husband, Dan Gasby, and his girlfriend with the caption, “Welcoming in 2019 with B Alex & Me! So kind of people who understand “till death do you part!” Doesn’t mean cloistering yourself like a monk or living as a casualty of #alzheimers.”

B. Smith, 69, was diagnosed with the crippling disease in 2013 at the height of her career. According to a report by the Washington Post, she’s not fully aware of the situation.

Fans of the restaurateur began to quickly debate the ethics of her husband’s choice to have a public affair while caring for his wife.

Some people on social media have expressed sympathy for Gasby’s situation.

One Instagram user wrote on the post: “I saw y’all story today. And I understand. This is truly real Love. A least you didn’t divorce her. Putting away in an assistant living. You and Alex and B. Smith. Are living your best life.”

However, other fans don’t feel that the concept is ethically right.

Another wrote: “Thanks for redefining in "SICKNESS" and health until death do us part. Taking advantage of a person not fully coherent and aware. Taking narcissistic to a new level under the disguise of caring about her, when it is all about you.”

Gasby was quick to respond to the growing attention on social media addressing fans and critics in a Facebook post Monday.

“I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life!” he said in the post.

According to the Washington Post report, Gasby’s daughter from a previous marriage approves of his new relationship and is happy that her father found happiness.