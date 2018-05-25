Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, tweeted Friday that a Houston Rockets fan bumped her in her "pregnant belly" following Golden State's Game 5 loss on Thursday night in Houston.

She was responding to a Twitter user who posted a video of a fan trash-talking her and her father-in-law, Dell, after the game.

She wrote: "The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?' And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but 'This is America' right."

Later Friday, she tweeted: "I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. Wish there was full footage."

The 30-second video shows only part of the altercation.

Rockets fan trash talks Ayesha Curry post game pic.twitter.com/Uo5X17Ccx3 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 25, 2018

"Ayesha!" the fan begins. "We're going to beat y'all at home (in Game 6 on Saturday). Sorry, it's Houston time. It's Houston time."

Ayesha appears to brush it off, but the fan continues.

"Look at her. She's all bitter and sour. She's all bitter and sour. Look at her! She's being all rude."

Dell stops and turns toward the fan, who begins to trash-talk him, too. The video ends with Ayesha walking in the fan's direction.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' AJ Neuharth-Keusch on Twitter @tweetAJNK

© 2018 USATODAY.COM