ATLANTA — A local couple is pleading for help after their pet was stolen along with a petsitter's car from Buckhead.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross spoke with a couple who said that their 9-year-old Mini Dachshund, Milo, was inside a car when the sitter stopped at a CVS to return a Redbox movie. While she was away from the car, a thief took it - with little Milo still inside.

At this point, they're hoping anyone in the public may be able to help them find the dog, the car or both. They said Milo doesn't have a chip but he does have a collar and tag.

The car is described as a black 2005 Mercedes SLK 350. It has a personalized tag that reads KHATTAK. The car was last seen where it was stolen at 2555 Bolton Road in Atlanta.

Milo's owners told Ross that an eye witness at Wendy's, which is next door, allegedly saw the thief and another man in that parking lot.

The crime has since been reported to the Atlanta Police Department's Zone 2 Precinct. Anyone with information about this vehicle theft or little Milo is asked to call the police as soon as possible.

