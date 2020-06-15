FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An arrest has been made in the racial vandalism that occurred In the Hickory Creek neighborhood, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The crime happened in the early-morning hours on June 3.

The sheriff’s office said residents started calling before 6 a.m. from the 6900 to 7000 blocks of Pembrough Lane and Glen Rosa Drive, in the Katy area. Deputies found about 16 vehicles spray-painted with racial slurs, graphic drawings along with the phrase “Be Gone.”

Detectives were able to identify the suspect using surveillance video from the neighborhood.

Dominic Reale, 18, is charged with felony graffiti, and the sheriff’s office said he could face additional hate crime-related charges. His bond has been set at $5,000.

Reale was already in the Fort Bend County Jail for an unrelated assault charge, deputies said.

“If this individual thought he would get away with spreading hate in Fort Bend County, he was wrong,” stated Sheriff Troy Nehls in a press release. “I am proud of the diverse community we serve and will never tolerate this kind of behavior.”

“When something like this comes up it’s really sad to see and especially in front of our children,” resident Tatjana Evans told KHOU 11 News last week.

“Why do we need to stir things up and get people upset and emotional? We don’t need that in our lives,” Evans said.

