Andy Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin into the world last week, and today he debuted his son's first official photos.

Andy and one-week-old Benjamin appeared on the cover of People Magazine, and "What What Happens Live" host also phoned into NBC's TODAY show Wednesday morning to introduce his son.

"I was in the delivery room, they cleaned him up a little bit. I took my shirt off and they put him right there and he was so alert,” Cohen said. "He wasn’t crying. His eyes were open, and we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other and he was touching my face. It was just incredible."

Cohen announced in December that he was expecting a child via surrogate. On the TODAY show, he expressed his gratitude for all the people that helped make fatherhood possible for him.

"It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” said Cohen. "I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health. I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”