AMBER Alert issued for baby last seen in Grantsville, Maryland

GRANTSVILLE, Md. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old baby girl from Maryland.

Brady Eliza Sellers may be in the company of 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle.

Police describe Sellers as white with brown hair and hazel eyes. She's 2 feet tall and 27 pounds, and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Kyle is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Kyle may be driving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 with Maryland tags 9ED0360. The car has orange rims and wipers, according to police.

If you see them, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

