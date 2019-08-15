CINCINNATI — The Montgomery County coroner in Ohio says all fatal gunshot wounds to the nine victims in Dayton's mass shooting came from Connor Betts' weapon, not police.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said during a Thursday news conference that two people shot Aug. 4 by Betts were also shot by police but that none of the shots was lethal.

Harshbarger said Betts was shot by police about 24 times with wounds mostly to Betts' upper torso and lower extremities.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said the goal in the Aug. 4 mass shooting was to "immediately stop the killing." The 24-year-old was killed by police.

The coroner said cocaine, antidepressants and alcohol were found in Betts' system at the time of the shooting. A pipe device and a clear baggie carrying cocaine was found on Betts' body.

The coroner had planned to make public his preliminary findings into the shooting and scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon in Dayton.

Betts opened fire with an assault-style rifle in the Oregon entertainment district early Aug. 4. At least 17 other people were wounded by gunfire. Police say officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar. Authorities are still investigating a motive.

RELATED: Family of Dayton mass shooter apologizes for obituary remembering him as 'funny, articulate and intelligent man'

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo