Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy being in the same political party as democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In an interview with New York Magazine, the freshman House Democrat groaned when asked what role she'd play under a possible Biden presidency.

"Oh God," she said. "In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are."

Ocasio-Cortez also said she thought the Democratic party "can be too big of a tent," and believed the Congressional Progressive Caucus should kick people out if they stray too far from party lines. She also added that other caucuses within the Democratic Party in Congress should require applications.

"They let anybody who the cat dragged in call themselves a progressive. There’s no standard,” she said.

The congresswoman's comments shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone following her politics. She has endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential race. In May, she made comments at an event that many interpreted as a critique against Biden's climate change policy.

"I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act then are going to try to come back today and say we need to find a middle-of-the-road approach to save our lives," she said of the Green New Deal.

Shortly before her appearance, it was reported that Biden was developing a "middle ground approach" to climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez admitted that criticizing the party is frowned upon, but hopes her actions have made it easier for fellow congress members to speak their minds.

“I think I have created more room for dissent, and we’re learning to stretch our wings a little bit on the left,” she said.

Biden has been complimentary of Ocasio-Cortez and other freshmen members of the Democratic House, calling them "brilliant" and "really smart," according to Politico.