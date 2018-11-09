"Jeopardy!" has kicked off its 35th season and, like everything else in the world, it has brought out hairy issues that threaten to divide this great nation.

Like, is Alex Trebek's new beard magical or woefully misplaced?

Trebek unveiled the new look on Twitter and followed with a goofy video on the "Jeopardy!" Instagram page before Monday's premiere episode with the caption, "It's time to embark upon a magical journey into Season 35!"

Trebek opened up the first show Monday tackling the issue head on.

"No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation," he quipped. "Things got a little out of hand."

"Hopefully it won't be a distraction for our players," he added.

Oh, it is a distraction Alex. The kind of distraction America needs right now. Trebek even earned his own hashtag #Trebeard.

The beard debate has raged, peacefully thus far, with a Twitter poll gauging how fans really feel – "to beard or not to beard."

Currently, the beards have it in the poll, with 67 percent loving the follicles and 33 percent opposed with more than 7,000 votes tallied.

Trebek's facial hair has long been a subject of global respect and fascination. In 2014, for the 30th anniversary of the show, Trebek shocked fans by returning to his famed mustache look for the first time in 13 years.

For years prior, his mustache was simply a marvel to behold.

But Trebek had gone back to the clean-shaven look until now. The current growth has certainly earning some respect. So beard on Alex, beard on.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM