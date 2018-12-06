Don't expect to see Alec Baldwin on the ballot in 2020, but the actor says if he ran he would "absolutely win."

During an interview with Howard Stern, Baldwin said he would "1,000%" win if he found himself running in the next presidential election.

"It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign," the actor went on to explain.

Since the 2016 election, Baldwin has made headlines for his impressions of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

So could we actually see a presidential debate with Trump facing off against Baldwin's impression of Trump?

Not likely.

During his chat with Howard Stern, Baldwin even said he's only making these comments because people don't really have a sense for who's actually going to run in 2020.

But the actor definitely has some ideas for the presidency.

"I'd love to run for that kind of position to just have things be common sense," Baldwin explained. "There's so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious."

In a previous appearance on Howard Stern's show Baldwin said he was also considering making a one-man show on Broadway featuring his Trump impression.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA