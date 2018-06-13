Let us distill this for you.

Raise a glass for Aldi — yes, Aldi, the no-frills grocery chain that bills itself as the place for for ultra-cheap but high-quality house brands — which has prevailed in a trade journal assessment of the best whiskeys.

No, we're not tipsy. The German chain, which is expanding rapidly in the U.S., earned high praise from a publication called The Spirits Business in its 2018 Scotch Whisky Masters competition.

Unfortunately, it appears the drinks are not available for sale at U.S. stores. Grocery stores in many states often can't legally sell liquor.

But that didn't stop fans from buzzing about the drinks on social media.

In the category of age-statement blends, Aldi's Highland Black 8-year-old Scotch, with hints of heather, strawberry leaf and lemon oil, was one of three products to earn a gold medal. It sells for 12.99 pounds in U.K. Aldi stores, which is about $17.32.

“We had a few stand­outs, especially regarding balance of flavor,” said Jolyon Dunn, whom Spirits Business described as a "fine and rare broker" at Milroy’s of Soho.

In the Islay single malts category, Aldi’s Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt also soaked up a gold medal, along with one other honoree. It sells for 17.49 pounds, which is about $23.32.

Aldi representatives were not available for comment. Maybe they're out celebrating.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM