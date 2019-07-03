Satellite photos from DigitalGlobe show areas of Lee County, Alabama, both before and after a tornado struck the area Sunday.

The photos (seen in the video above) from before the tornado show houses along rural roads. The post-tornado photos show numerous houses reduced to unrecognizable debris and flattened trees.

The tornado struck with winds of as much as 170 mph on Sunday. At least 23 people were killed. It was the deadliest tornado to hit the U.S. since May 2013, when an EF5 twister killed 24 people in Moore, Oklahoma.

Debris is scattered from a tornado that destroyed a home in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP