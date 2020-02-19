WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr reportedly told people close to him that he had considered quitting over Trump's tweets, the Associated Press and CNN reported Tuesday night, citing sources. But, late Tuesday night Department of Justice Spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a tweet, "The Attorney General has no plans to resign."

Days ago, Barr said in a television interview that Trump's behavior on Twitter and his tweets about the Department of Justice, its cases and staffers working there are making it "impossible" for the Attorney General to do his job.

In the interview with ABC News Attorney General Barr said he couldn't work with "a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” Barr also said, "I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody….whether it’s Congress ... or the president."





