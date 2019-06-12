A shooter opened fire with a handgun in a classroom building at Naval Air Station Pensacola Friday, killing three before he was shot and killed by deputies. A U.S. official has identified the shooter as a Saudi Arabian aviation student, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say they are currently investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related. The base commander said weapons are not allowed to be carried around on the base.

Escambia County Sherrif David Morgan said two deputies were among the injured. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other in the knee. Morgan said the deputies are expected to make a full recovery.

Seven people in total were injured, including the two deputies. They are all being treated at Baptist Hospital.

"A dark day for a very great place," Florida governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. Friday. The base will be closed for the remainder of the day. Members of the public are urged to stay away from the area.

The shooting is the second at a U.S. naval base this week. On Wednesday, a sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor opened fire on three civilian employees. He killed two before taking his own life.

The base is a training center for all branches of the military and employs more than 16,000 military and 74,000 civilian personnel, according to the NAS Pensacola website.

RELATED: Gunman in deadly Pearl Harbor shooting used service weapons

RELATED: Supreme Court justices take up gun case, though disputed law has changed

Students at the nearby St. John's Catholic School are on a modified lockdown, according to the local Diocese.

Florida Gov. Ron Desanis said he and his team are monitoring the situation and offering their full support to law enforcement.

Former governor and current Sen. Rick Scott said he would provide any "assistance and resources necessary" to help victims.