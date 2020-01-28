A 9-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The boy was arrested after being interviewed by detectives, according to a news release. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Officers around 4:20 p.m. responded to Berkeley Pointe Apartments on Northeast 7th Street in response to a stabbing inside one of the units, according to a news release. There, they located the 5-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said the boy told them he first thought about killing his sister two days earlier.

Joseph was located by officers hiding in a nearby maintenance shed a short time later, according to police. The victim was alert and able to communicate and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.