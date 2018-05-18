Multiple people have been killed in an active shooter situation at a Texas high school early Friday, according to federal and local sources. The suspected shooter is in custody

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that eight to 10 people were killed in the shooting at Sana Fe High School. The Santa Fe school district confirmed "injuries" in a statement on Facebook but provided no other details.

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed one suspect, believed to be a student, is in custody. A second person has been detained.

The gunfire was first reported before 8 a.m. CT Friday when the school district issued an alert saying the school was on lockdown. Witnesses said at least one suspect came into the school and opened fire in an art class. Some students also said the shooter was throwing explosives into a classroom.

Law enforcement was sweeping the campus for the possibility of explosive devices, a threat they said they were taking "very seriously," as of 9:45 a.m. CT.

Some students told KHOU they were evacuated down the street to a nearby auto shop as police surrounded the school. Many parents lined up to pick their kids up at the business.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" the student told the television station.

The student said she didn't get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.

Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field and three life-flight helicopters landing at the school in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 residents roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to a shooting at the school.

President Donald Trump tweeted about an hour after the shooting, saying, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

There was a large law enforcement response to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard "popping sounds." Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.

This is a developing story.

Contributing: Associated Press, KHOU​​​​​​​

