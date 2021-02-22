How to watch 78th annual Golden Globe Awards

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globe Awards including how to watch Sunday's ceremony, who was nominated and who's hosting.

WASHINGTON — The 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were delayed about two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28.

"Hollywood’s Party of the Year” is the first major awards show of 2021, which combines the honorees of both film and television.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, returning for the fourth time, will host the event from different sides of the country. They will share hosting duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast in New York City and Poehler on the West Coast at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

This year, actress Jane Fonda receiving the Cecil B. deMille Award.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2021 Golden Globe Awards:

How to watch 2021 Golden Globes

The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC. According to the show, the event will be viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.

NBC said the show will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How to watch the Golden Globes pre-show

Actress Sofia Carson and Access Hollywood entertainment reporter Zuri Hall will host the 90-minute countdown live from The Beverly Hilton.

Who is hosting?

Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills. The show said its nominees will also be in various locations around the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Can YOU wait the ten days 'til the #GoldenGlobes? They'll be here before you know it! Catch the show LIVE 2/28 on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/4PTGclX0BO — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 18, 2021

Who is presenting during the award show?

The Golden Globes have announced a list of presenters who are expected to make an appearance during the program. They include Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, and Annie Mumolo.

Who are this year's Golden Globes nominees?

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television. No other studio was close.

David Fincher's “Mank" leads film nominees with six nods and “The Crown” tops all television series.

Streaming newcomer HBO Max scored two nominations with “The Flight Attendant,” a best comedy TV berth and also earned “The Big Bang Theory” veteran Kaley Cuoco her first Globe nod.

The service's big brother, HBO, earned seven nominations thanks to the psychological thriller “The Undoing" and “Lovecraft Country," a horror series that mixes the supernatural and racial inequalities.

Little-known Pop TV earned five nominations — all for the Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek,” which swept the comedy Emmy Awards last year. Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy all got nods.