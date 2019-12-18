FORT WORTH, Texas — A young boy's letter to Santa documenting his family's hardships in a domestic violence shelter has been shared by a Texas organization.

According to SafeHaven of Tarrant County, an organization seeking to help victims of domestic violence, a mother in one of the shelters found her 7-year-old's son letter.

In his letter, Blake talks about being scared of his father and recounts how his mother and he got to the shelter.

Blake also said he didn't have any of his things with him so he asked Santa for books, a compass and a watch. He also asks for a "very, very, very good dad."

"Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don't have to be scared.

I'm still (nervous). I don't want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don't have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?

Love, Blake"

The organization says thanks to donations, Blake is getting some of what he asked of Santa. The shelter provided a link to make a donation here.

If you suspect someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are some tools and resources. The Florida statewide domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119. It connects domestic abuse victims to whichever county resource is available in their area.

The CASA and Pinellas County hotline can be reached at 727-895-4912. The CASA website also offers abuse victims a quick escape button, which erases the browser history in case the abuser checks it.

You can reach Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, CASA's parent organization through their website.

RELATED: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Here are some signs, resources for abuse victims

RELATED: Santa visits kids at a Tampa hospital -- via ham radio

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter