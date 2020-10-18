5 bullets hit the car, including one bullet found in the seat behind the girl, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a narrow call for a little girl, her mom and her mom's boyfriend when the three of them were shot at during a drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland.

The driver called Portland police and said he was driving down Southeast 162 Avenue and Southeast Haig Street when a suspect began shooting a gun into their car.

Portland police said Sunday just before 12:15 a.m. officers found the car and damage on the car was consistent with gunfire, corroborating the driver's account of what happened.

According to the driver, he was heading down Southeast 162 Avenue when the shooting began with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's daughter sitting in the passenger seats.

The suspect's vehicle passed the car and fired from the front, the boyfriend said. When the three tried to drive away, the suspect again fired into the victim's car.

Press Release: Five-Year-Old Girl Riding in Vehicle Nearly Struck By Bullets

Link: https://t.co/GFgaGwVeRr pic.twitter.com/t6eQymRXS8 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 18, 2020

Police said they found at least 5 bullet strikes on the car.

One bullet was lodged into the seat directly behind the 6-year-old little girl.

No one was injured in the shooting and police said it's part of an ongoing investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time, anyone with information can contact Assault Detectives at (503) 823-0400 and reference case number 20-315551.

In the span of 12 hours Portland Police responded to several, unrelated, violent crimes including a teen being stabbed, a woman who was shot in the arm, as well as three men being targeted in another shooting attempt outside of a market in the Cully Neighborhood of Portland.

Police want to remind the community Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call the above number or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.