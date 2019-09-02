Police say three girls and two boys have been charged in the murder of a Nashville musician.

According to Nashville Police, Belmont graduate Kyle Yorlets, 24, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery outside his home.

Three girls, ages 12, 14 and 15, and two boys, ages 13 and 16, were each charged with criminal homicide.

Police said the juveniles were arrested at a West Nashville Wal-Mart and a gun was recovered, along with a stolen car in the parking lot.

Authorities say it appears the juveniles were hanging out in the alley behind Yorlets' home when they spotted him and attempted to rob him. Investigators said they believe someone shot Yorlets after he refused to hand over the keys to his car.

After the shooting, Yorlets made it back inside his home. One of his housemates found him about an hour later.

Prosecutors want to charge all five Nashville juveniles as adults, according to the Tennessean.

Under Tennessee law, due to the severity of the charges police released the names of the three juvenile suspects who are over the age of 13.

Yorlets was part of the band Carverton. A GoFundMe set up to support his family has raised more than $30,000.